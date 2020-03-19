A Missouri truck driver sustained injuries Thursday morning after his semi went off the road and overturned, the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported.
At about 10:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Ky. 121 North near Dowdy Road, where the semi, driven by Jamaica Smith of Lilbourn, Missouri, was resting along the southbound shoulder. They determined that the truck's tires went off of the right side of the roadway, and Smith overcorrected. The truck went further into the ditch and struck a concrete culvert. The trailer then overturned onto the passenger side and began sliding down a ditch. The truck struck a mailbox and a tree, then drug the tractor back across the roadway, deputies said.
Smith was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for minor injuries, deputies reported. The vehicle is owned by Southern Illinois Motor Xpress Inc. of Cutler, Illinois. Smith was transporting agricultural lime.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield Graves County Rescue Squad, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Kentucky State Police and Graves County Emergency Management.
