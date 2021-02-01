L.T. Black, Carlisle County historian, has interviewed numerous veterans, including his father, Harry Black. He said as a child, he tried to talk to him about what he went through during World War II, but he wouldn’t talk about it. Later, when L.T. was older, he knew the right questions to ask. His father began to open up, unfolding details of another time.
Most of Europe was in some type of battle by 1939. “Most of the United States, 75% of the people at that time, did not want us involved in it.”
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. “Immediately, Roosevelt declared war on the Japanese Empire and six days later, Adolf Hitler declared war on us, so we were right in the middle of it,” Black said.
Harry Black, born in 1923, was in his second year at Murray State University when he was drafted, went through basic training, and ended up in the South Pacific.
“He was involved in the island-hopping campaign all the way through the Pacific trying to get close enough to physically bomb Japan.”
Black said his father told him he saw a lot of things, including how cruel the Japanese had been to their own people.
“At that time, we didn’t have the technology to bomb at night,” Black said. “The Japanese did. They were taught by the Germans how to do it. We were sitting ducks with the airstrips where the planes were parked and where ships were docked.”
However, the United States soon learned from the British how to use radar and came up with a way to take care of the night bombers, by using anti-aircraft guns, and four million candle power search lights. When the searchlights crossed on a Japanese bomber, 20-millimeter guns would automatically go off.
Harry Black’s Battalion oversaw setting up those search lights. “It stopped them in a short period of time,” L.T. Black said.
Black said his mother, Wanda, three years younger than his father, was still in high school when the war broke out. She graduated and went on to work at the Viola ammunition plant, making the 20-mm anti-aircraft shells that his dad was using to shoot with in the South Pacific.
She traveled to work by bus on an old gravel road to the plant. On that bus, she was in the company of young women and older men — because those were the abled bodies that remained.
“This was a war effort with everybody involved,” Black said. “At the plant, her work was precarious. She was the last on the line and put the primer in.”
“If you made a mistake, you’d blow the whole plant up,” Black said. “She never made a mistake, nor did she miss a day’s work. She said coming home on that bus with the old men and young women, they sang gospel songs.”
Black said his mother had long, black, coarse hair that she cut for the war effort. This was the type of hair that was used on the bombsites. The center of the crosshairs from hair like that given by Wanda, provided an accurate target for dropping bombs. That is where the phrase “look at the crosshairs” comes from.
Wanda and Harry married when he got home from the war.
Black said there were several men from Carlisle County in his dad’s unit. Black said they are hoping to obtain a grant for the museum in Bardwell to have a wall dedicated to the men and women of Carlisle County who served.
