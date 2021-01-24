• McCracken County Schools Board — special called meeting, 8 a.m. Monday, board office, 5347 Benton Road.
• Reidland Intermediate SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, RIS conference room.
• Crittenden County Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, CCES conference room.
• Reidland Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, principal’s office.
• South Livingston Elementary SBDM — special called meeting, 4 p.m. Thursday, SLES Library.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, check with the schools’ administration to verify if meetings are taking place in person or virtually.
