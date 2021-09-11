• Central Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m., Monday, CES conference room, Draffenville.

• Livingston Board of Education — meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, Livingston County High School.

• Lone Oak Intermediate School SBDM — meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, LOIS library.

• North Livingston Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, NLES conference room.

• Livingston County Middle School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, LCMS Cardinal Room.

• Benton Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, BES Library.

• McCracken County Schools Board — meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road.

• Marshall County School Board meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m., Marshall County High School.

