• Trigg Co. Intermediate SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m. Monday, TCIS conference room.
• Paducah Board of Education — meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, Seminar Room at Paducah Innovation Hub, 500 S. 25th St., Paducah.
• Mayfield Middle School SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, MMS conference room.
• North Livingston Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, NLES conference room.
• Livingston County Middle School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, LCMS Cardinal Room.
• South Livingston Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m., Wednesday SLES conference room.
• Reidland Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m., Wednesday, principal’s office
• Benton Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, BES Library.
• Caldwell County Middle School SBDM — 4:45 p.m., Thursday, CCMS conference room.
• McCracken County Schools Board — meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road.
• Marshall County School Board meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m., Marshall County High School.
