• Clark Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Monday, guidance office.
• Trigg County High School SBDM — meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, TCHS Conference Room.
• McCracken County Schools Board — meeting, 5 p.m., Monday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road, Reidland.
• Livingston County Board Of Education — meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Livingston County High School.
• Livingston Central High School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, library media center.
• McCracken County High School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, library.
• McNabb Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Tuesday, main office.
• Lone Oak Intermediate School SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Tuesday, library.
• Marshall County High School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, main office.
