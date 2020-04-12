• Reidland Elementary School SBDM — special called meeting. Contact school at 270-538-4180 for connection instructions.
• Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary SBDM — meeting, Monday, 4 p.m. To participate online, call the school at 270-538-4110 for instructions.
• McCracken County Schools Board — meeting, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting link posted at http://www.mccracken.kyschools.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.
