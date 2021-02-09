Trigg County Primary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, TCPS conference room.
Ballard County Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, BCES Library.
Crittenden County Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, CCMS office.
South Livingston Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Tuesday, SLES Library.
Lyon County Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, LCES office.
Lyon County High SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, LCHS conference room.
Livingston County Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m.,Wednesday, Cardinal Room.
Trigg County Middle SBDM — meeting, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., TCMS conference room.
Morgan Elementary (Paducah) SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, MES Library.
Ballard County Middle SBDM — meeting, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, BCMS conference room.
Calloway County Schools Board — meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Calloway County Schools Board Office.
Marshall County School Board ‑ meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Central Office.
