• Clark Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Monday, 3:30 p.m., guidance office.
• McCracken County High SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, main office.
• McNabb Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m., Tuesday, main office.
• Trigg County Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, TCMS conference room.
• South Livingston Elementary SBDM — special-called meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, SLES library and via Zoom.
• Ballard County Middle SBDM — meeting, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, BCMS conference room.
• McCracken County Schools Board — special called tax rate public hearing, 5 p.m., Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road and online at https://bit.ly/MCHSLive.
• McCracken County Schools Board — regular meeting, 5:30 p.m.Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Board Office, 5347 Benton Road and online at https://bit.ly/MCHSLive.
• Marshall County School Board meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m., Board Office.
