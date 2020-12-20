• Lyon County Elementary SBDM — meeting, Monday, 3:15 p.m., LCMS office.
• Trigg Co. Elementary SBDM — meeting, Monday, 3:30 p.m., TCIS conference room.
• Ballard Memorial High SBDM — meeting, Monday, 4 p.m., BMHS conference room.
• Paducah City Board of Education, meeting, Monday, 5 p.m. online, https://bit.ly/PaducahPublicSchools.
• Concord Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 8 a.m. Tuesday, conference room.
Editor’s Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you may want to call the school to verify if meeting is at the school, teleconference, or online.
