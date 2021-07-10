• Livingston County Board of Education meeting — 6 p.m. Monday, North Livingston Elementary School, Burna.
• Reidland Elementary SBDM meeting — 1 p.m. Thursday, RES library.
• Paducah Tilghman High School SBDM meeting — 2:45 p.m. Thursday, PTHS library.
• Marshall County School Board meeting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Marshall County High School.
• McCracken County School Board meeting — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road.
