• Concord Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 8 a.m. Tuesday, conference room.
• Paducah Tilghman High School SBDM — meeting — 10 a.m., principal’s office.
• Hendron Lone Oak Elementary SBDM — meeting, Tuesday, 4 p.m., conference room.
• Crittenden County Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 4:30 p.m., conference room.
Due to COVID-19 closing of schools, check with the schools administration to verify if meeting is still taking place in person or virtually.
