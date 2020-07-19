• Calvert City Elementary SBDM — special called meeting, 8 a.m. Monday, Marshall County School Board Office, 86 High School Road, Benton.
• Lone Oak Elementary SBDM — meeting, 10 a.m. Monday, 10 a.m., conference room.
• South Marshall Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Monday, school library.
• Paducah City Board of Education, meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, 5 p.m. online at https://bit.ly/PaducahPublicSchools.
• Crittenden County Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, principal’s office.
• South Livingston Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Tuesday, school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.