• Lone Oak Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3 p.m. Monday, LOE conference room.
• Lyon County Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:15 p.m. Monday, LCMS office.
• Trigg County Intermediate SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Monday, TCIS conference room.
• Ballard Memorial High SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Monday, BMHS conference room.
• Paducah Board of Education — meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, Seminar Room at Paducah Innovation Hub, 500 S. 25th St., Paducah.
• Trigg County Primary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, TCPS conference room.
• Ballard County Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, BCES Library.
• Crittenden County Middle SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, CCMS office.
• South Livingston Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Tuesday, SLES Library.
• Morgan Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, MES Library.
• Paducah Tilghman High School SBDM — meeting, 2:45 p.m., Thursday, library.
• McCracken County School Board — meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road.
• Marshall County School Board — meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Marshall County High School.
