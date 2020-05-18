Calvert City Elementary School SBDM meeting, Monday, 10:30 a.m., https://bit.ly/MarshallCountySchools.
Paducah City Board of Education, meeting, Monday, 5 p.m. https://bit.ly/PaducahPublicSchools.
South Marshall Middle School SBDM meeting, Wednesday, 2 p.m., https://bit.ly/MarshallCountySchools.
Livingston County Middle School SBDM, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. For more information, contact Principal Bobby Love at bobby.love@livingston.kyschools.us.
Lone Oak Elementary SBDM — Parent Elections, Thursday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., online via Google Form.
Calloway County School Board meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m., https://bit.ly/CallowaySchoolBoardLive.
Marshall County School Board meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m., https://bit.ly/MarshallCountySchools.
