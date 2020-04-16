A Marion, Illinois, woman was brought up on DUI and drug-related charges after a collision in Livingston County along Interstate 24 Tuesday afternoon.
Cynthia M. Dillow, 63, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to wear seat belt.
Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision near the 31-mile marker.
Their initial investigation showed Dillow was driving westbound in a 2016 Kia Soul when she struck the rear of a semi driven by Timothy Jackson, 54, of Sullivan, Missouri.
Dillow complained of chest pains as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital, police said. Jackson was uninjured in the crash.
Dillow was cited and released.
A Kentucky State Police trooper is continuing the investigation. The Great Lakes Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted on the scene.
