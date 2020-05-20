An Illinois man was charged Tuesday after crashing his car on Cairo Road while fleeing from deputies from Massac County, Illinois, police said.
Paducah police officers went to Cairo Road at 9:23 a.m. where a vehicle fleeing from Massac County Sheriff’s Department deputies, had crashed into a sign pole while exiting Interstate 24 at Cairo Road.
The driver of the vehicle, Desmond Jiles, 35, of Illinois, fled from the vehicle and was caught a short time later by officers along the interstate. Jiles initially provided officers with a false name and was later found to have an arrest warrant for escape from Cook County, Illinois.
The passenger and owner of the vehicle, Amber Sanato, 37, of Waukegan, Illinois, was cited for possession of marijuana.
Jiles was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, giving a peace officer a false name, leaving the scene of an accident and being a fugitive from another state.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL (443-8355).
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the city of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/west-kycrime- stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
