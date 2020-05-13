A southern Illinois man was arrested Monday after allegedly taking Kentucky State Police and deputies from several counties on a 72-mile chase on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky.
According to the state police incident report, a trooper saw a silver 2020 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound at Mile Marker 31 in Livingston County at a high rate of speed. Trooper James Stewart turned his lights on to pull the car over, but it sped away and began to swerve in and out of traffic, police said.
Stewart said he chased the car into Lyon County, where he reported seeing the driver, identified as Michael Green, 23, of Mounds, Illinois, toss a handgun from the driver’s window. A 9 mm handgun was later recovered by Lyon County deputies.
The car turned around at Mile Marker 56 and got onto the westbound lanes, police said. Other troopers and Lyon County deputies joined the pursuit.
The car went through Livingston and Marshall counties and into McCracken County. McCracken County deputies used a tire deflation device near Mile Marker 11 to slow down the car, but it continued on.
The driver began swerving toward a trooper’s car and struck it with his car, authorities said. A trooper then hit the back of Green’s car with his car, causing Green’s vehicle to spin out to a stop near Mile Marker 9. After a short struggle, Green was arrested.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; four counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. (first offense, aggravating circumstances); resisting arrest; and failure to use or making an improper signal.
Green was booked into McCracken County Jail. He is being held on a $65,000 cash bond.
