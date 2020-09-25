An Illinois man is in custody and faces murder charges in connection with an Aug. 8 shooting in Paducah.
Christopher Howard, 31, of Cairo, was arrested this week on murder and other charges in Columbia, Missouri, Paducah police announced Thursday.
Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Illinois, was killed in the shooting and four others were injured, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Boyd Street.
According to police, there is an on-going, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo. Members of those two groups came to Paducah on Aug. 8 to attend Emancipation Day festivities. Witnesses said those group members encountered each other on Boyd Street and words were exchanged. Several of them then produced handguns and multiple shots were fired, police said.
Howard was identified as one of the shooters involved in a gun battle that resulted in the death of Childress.
Last week, after consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, detectives obtained the warrant for Howard. Detectives then enlisted the assistance of U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest him.
Howard was arrested on warrants charging him with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Paducah police thanked the following agencies for their assistance: the Cairo Police Department; the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Department; the Pulaski County (Illinois) Sheriff’s department; Illinois State Police; the Mounds Police Department; the Carbondale (Illinois) Police Department; U.S. Marshals; FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Secret Service; the Columbia (Missouri) Police Department; and the Boone County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are forthcoming. Detectives continue to seek information from anyone with knowledge of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
