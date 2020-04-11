Nearly 300 applicants met Friday’s deadline for the first round of $150,000 in grant funding through Paducah’s Small Business Relief Fund.
Fundraising efforts are underway for a second round of grant allocations.
Paducah city officials approved several measures March 31 to help local businesses cope with the economic fallout from COVID-19, including the new Small Business Relief Fund. Its first round launched April 1 with an aim to award up to 75 eligible businesses with $2,000 grants — $150,000 total — derived from various city funds. The grants must be used for expenses limited to rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities. Its application deadline was 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The relief fund’s second round seeks philanthropic support since the city will match up to $100,000 in donations to award more grants to eligible businesses. Roughly $16,791 has been raised as of early Friday, totaling $33,582 with the city’s matching funds.
The Charity League of Paducah contributed $5,000, as announced Friday through a virtual check presentation.
“In the big scheme of things, what we’re hoping to do is mitigate the impact of this economic shutdown after this is all over and so, what we want to see is the highest number possible of our small businesses reopen,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
The city partnered with West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky for the relief fund.
“Yes, it’s a stressful time, but it’s a great opportunity for us to band together as a community to show that when the times are stressful, this is what we do,” Community Foundation CEO Tony Watkins said. “We come together and do extraordinary things.”
WKCTC staff process applications for grant funding, while the Community Foundation is accepting donations and helping with fundraising efforts. Donations can be made through cfwestky.org or mailed to Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Attention: Small Business Relief Fund, P.O. Box 7, Paducah, KY 42002.
Kevin O’Neill, vice president of workforce and economic development for WKCTC Workforce Solutions, said the total number of applicants approached 300 as of about noon Friday, ahead of the 4:30 p.m. deadline.
Applicants are still being screened for eligibility, which is based on a criteria such as location, number of employees and not being a franchise or franchise affiliated. Businesses also must be categorized as a non-essential type required to stop or reduce operations due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders for COVID-19.
O’Neill also said there is a “good cross-section” in relief fund applicants since it’s not one specific business, but many types of businesses.
The relief fund program was informed by an online economic impact survey developed in March by the city’s Planning Department. It had 317 businesses respond, Planning Director Tammara Tracy said, and asked businesses about locations, business type, number of employees, estimates for revenue decline, concerns, assistance options and needs.
Survey results indicated 55% of respondents have one to five full-time employees, while 16% have six to 10 employees and 13% have 11 to 20. Thirty-six% of respondents are located downtown, while 21% and 14% are located in the mall area and midtown, respectively. Twenty-eight% reported their monthly mortgage/lease payment was $3,000-plus, while 70% reported it was $3,000 or less.
Survey respondents’ top concerns included losing employees and customers, as well as paying mortgage and payroll, while penalty-free extensions and financial assistance were top types of assistance that would be helpful for them.
“With the federal response, with the SBA (Small Business Administration) loan and the Paycheck Protection Program, along with the state’s response — the unemployment process that they’re trying to work through — we just wanted to play our part locally,” Harless said.
“A lot of those programs are taking a while to get up and running and we realized that there would be an immediate need for some of our businesses to have cash right away. We wanted to make sure we were responding and the good news is locally, we can respond a little quicker than the state and the federal government can.”
Harless anticipates the businesses should get their $2,000 grant awards within the next two or three weeks, while there’s no set time frame for the second round. If $100,000 is raised through donations, then $200,000 in donated funds and city funds could be distributed to local businesses.
“That will give us the opportunity to support another 100 small businesses in our community,” the mayor said.
