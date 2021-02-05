You have received many colorful, eye-catching catalogs with the latest vegetables and flowers, heirloom and tried and true varieties, all meant to seduce you. You are assured that they are easy to grow even by the novice gardener. With visions of a bountiful garden rivaling the catalogs, you have made your list of what you want to grow.
Now comes the real work.
No matter how extensive or short your plant list is, cut it in half. Limit the type of plant to one variety unless you want early and late-season varieties.
Set a budget and stick to it. Buy only what is needed the first season. The cost of the garden is more than seed, as it requires sterile potting soil, trays and pots (peat, clay, paper or plastic). Fertilizer and stakes for tomatoes, climbing and vining plants will be needed too.
Don’t forget tools. Minimum needed hand tools include a hoe, hand trowel and rake, pruner plus watering can or hose and nozzle and spade (not shovel). Never buy cheap, as blades do not retain their sharpness, handles break, etc. Good quality tools will last a lifetime if kept clean and blades sharpened.
How much time are you willing to spend each week? A small or container garden may require only 2-4 hours a week, while a medium size 20x25-foot requires 4-8 hours that includes weeding cultivating, watering and insect and disease control.
What to plant? Carrots, radishes, tomatoes and bush beans are ideal for containers. Add a tomato cage for climbing and vining plants that will double as sculptural pieces. Interplant marigolds for color and to repel insects. Conserve space by training beans to climb corn grown in a container.
Whether limited mobility or space, containers are easy to maintain, inexpensive and add color to your yard or patio. Anything that will hold soil and has a hole in the bottom for drainage is suitable for planting. Thoroughly clean the container and use only new, not recycled, potting soil. A 2-gallon will hold two small plants, 4-gallon medium size and a 7-gallon larger and heavier plants.
For more information, request ID-128 “Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky” from your local Extension Service.
Be sure to keep a record of what was planted, when, yield, and source for next year’s garden.
THINGS TO DO“Gardeners, I think, dream bigger dreams than emperors.” Mary Cantwell (1930-2000), American journalist and novelist.
• Garden — Clean insect, disease and fertilizer hand sprayers and label as to each’s use. Press heaved plants back into the ground. On sunny days, open cold frames to control the temperature and close at night. Dig a trench to direct standing water from beds. If the bed consistently retains water add compost, peat, sand and/or install a French drain to control water flow. Alternatively, plant Rain Garden plants to direct the flow.
• Houseplants — Mist non-fuzzy foliage to increase humidity. Snip browned tips of foliage to improve plant appearance.
• Trees and shrubs — Scout for buckeye seedlings and rogue out. The tap root will allow completely removing the seedling once two sets of leaves appear.
• Vegetables — Sow the following seed by mid-month: eggplant, onion bulb and shallot, and rosemary and lavender. Apply 2 inches of well-rotted cow manure and other organic material. It improves soil tilth (physical condition) resulting in improved conditions for seed germination and root growth.
• Books — “The Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Garden, One Project at a Time,” Sally Roth. Timber Press.
“All New Square Foot Gardening, Fully Updated, 3rd edition”, Mel Bartholomew, 2018 (2021 marks its 20th year).
U of K “Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky” ID-128 booklet from your Extension Service Office.
