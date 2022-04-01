Opening up a package labeled ‘Live Plants’ can be disconcerning when all you see are dry roots looking very dead when you were expecting a beautiful rose ready to bloom. It is ready to bloom with a little help from you. Planting bare-root plants is very simple and really no different than container planting. Supplies and tools needed to plant are minimal. If time is taken to plant correctly, the rewards are immeasurable.
Supplies and tools: Bucket and water, gloves, watering can, compost(optional) and mycorrhizal fungi, spade and fork.
Dig a hole at least 16”x16” in a full sun location.
If the soil is clayey, break the sides so that it will not act as a bucket.
While rose roots are soaking for two hours, remove all weeds, stones, and roots. Sprinkle mycorrhizal fungi on the roots to increase the water and nutrient absorption by the fungus and the roots provide fungus with carbohydrates. Form a mound of soil-compost mix, place the rose on the mound and fill with the dirt to even with the existing soil. Tamp down on the dirt and fill in with remaining mulch if needed. By breaking the sides of the hole it will not act as a bucket holding the water and eventually rotting the roots.
How deep should the rose be planted?
If the soil is very loose, cover the graft two inches. If the soil is dense, allow the graft to be two inches below the graft. The graft is where the more vigorous and better suited to the soil root stock is grown onto the rose stock top or scion.
Container planted roses are more under your control. A one rose container should be 16” deep and wide. For two roses increase size to 24” deep and wide. Fill the bottom with Styrofoam for drainage and then potting soil. Make a well and plant as in the ground plants.
THINGS TO DO
“In the Spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt”, Margaret Atwood, author and poet.
Garden — Distance rose companions 12”-18” from roses to avoid damaging their shallow roots. Prune hybrid teas, grandifloras and florabundas now that forsythia is in bloom. Prune climbers and ramblers after they have bloomed.
For colorful container plants that add interest to the patio and do not require deadheading, plant angelonia, bacopa, begonia angel wings, lobelia, petunia, and zinnia. When ordering peonies make sure they have 3-5 ‘eyes’ (buds). Install cages for tall perennials(gladiola, delphinium, hollyhock, etc.) and apply liquid seaweed to strengthen their stems as they emerge.
Divide ornamental grasses. Allow daffodil foliage to die back 2/3 before mowing. Snap spent flower stems at the base.
Lawn — Apply fertilizer at a reduced rate. Edge beds and boxes.
Mow with the discharge facing away from beds and trees, hard surfaces and structures.
Trees and shrubs — Plant dogwoods in early morning sun and afternoon shade locations, and away from street pollution. Work wood ash into the soil around lilacs.
Vegetables — According to moon dates, start pumpkins, and turnips by the end of the week. Sow Mortgage Lifter and Jet Star tomato varieties. Indoors sow beans and Brussel sprouts mid-month. Plant the top three Oriental seasonings: chives, garlic, and ginger.
EVENTS
April 7 — “Sunflowers for Ukraine,” Burpee. Last day to order sunflower seeds. All proceeds go to Ukraine, through the International Rescue Committee.
April 5 — “Succulents,” Master Gardeners Toolbox. McCracken Co. Extension Service, 5 p.m., 270-554-9520.
April 6 — “Backyard Tomatoes” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, reservation by April 4, 270-527-3285, $10 includes boxed lunch.
April 7 — “Introduction to Beekeeping,” Marshall Co. Extension Office, 6 p.m., 270-527-3285.
April 8-10 — Memphis Flower Show: Perspectives, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, 4339 Park Ave., Memphis 38117, 901-761-5250, info@dixon.org.
Wednesdays — Horticulture Webinar, UKY Horticulture, 11:30 a.m., registration: https://tinyurl.com/UKYHortWebWed21.
