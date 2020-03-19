Sarah Spurlock, 18, of Eddyville.
Of course, being a senior, school being shut down is affecting us. We’re not sure if we’ll have prom or graduation this year. Mostly though, I have a 10-year-old brother with cancer who travels to Vanderbilt pretty often, so outside germs are a pretty major concern and we go to Walmart for his medications, so if they close their doors, we’re not sure what we will do.
Melanie Cummings, of Paducah
I don’t think I’m affected any more than anybody else is at the moment. I think that we’re all in this together. It has, obviously, affected the mall, where I have been working the last 10 years, so everybody is either observing different hours or closed all together right now. As far as our business goes (Candy Craze), we’ve always tried to meet high sanitary standards but we are going above and beyond right now, making sure everybody is sanitizing and using gloves when they come in. I would like to see that everybody is more kind to each other during this time. I am choosing faith over fear.
Maurice Tillie, of Paducah
It’s affected business, of course, because no one is getting out. Money isn’t flowing through the economy, so it’s not coming to us. People are not working, so they’re not spending. It’s definitely affecting business owners and employees in general. But, in Paducah, everybody is helping each other out, and that’s a great thing. We all just have to band together and get through it.
Darin Lampley, of Paducah
I just started working at home, so the office environment has been quite different. A lot of preparedness, a lot of caution, a lot of frustration but over all it’s been a good thing. I’ve seen people with different views get along better. I have two family members, of four, at home who have the flu, so we are taking whatever precautions we can.
Anthony Garner, teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School
In the clearest sense, not having school on a regular basis is different. We are doing everything we can to get packets and information to students. I’m trying to teach differently than I would have ever had to by focusing on reviewing, which is completely different than teaching new material. If this goes on longer, I may have to start doing lessons and start teaching and recording myself more often. It’s strange to not see the students day to day, while I’m still going into work every day. It’s been crazy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.