Hotel Metropolitan damaged, man charged with breaking in twice

In her 20 years restoring and running the Hotel Metropolitan, Betty Dobson has invested a lot of herself — not just time and money, but her vision and emotions.
So when Dobson answered a call Tuesday afternoon telling her the historic building had been broken into, she felt deeply shaken.
“I just feel so violated and so hurt,” Dobson said.
Describing the damage she observed during a walk-through and from police video footage, Dobson said a 100-plus-year-old window was broken out, human feces were found throughout the building and some pictures had been torn from the walls.
Dobson said a bed was also damaged and some items had been gathered together in what she presumed was an attempt to steal them.
“I guess I should be thankful that he didn’t burn the place down,” Dobson said.
Wednesday afternoon, Paducah Police announced the Tuesday arrest of Don Shaw, whom they found inside the building, which dates to the early 20th century and previously hosted notable African-American performers and celebrities.
Responding officers reported they could hear someone upstairs and smelled cooked food from inside. When the intruder failed to respond to officers’ calls for him to come out, police said they entered with a K-9 unit, which found the man hiding under an upstairs bed.
Shaw, 68, was arrested and taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of injuries from the police dog’s bite, police said, adding Shaw is suspected of having stolen cash and a bag of frozen chicken wings from the nearby Hughes Kitchen on Tuesday.
Shaw was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on burglary and criminal mischief charges and released without having to post bond late Tuesday, police said.
But he was arrested again Wednesday afternoon, after Dobson returned to the hotel and found another broken window.
When officers responded and called for anyone inside to come out, Shaw left the building through an upstairs door, police said, adding Shaw told them he had returned to the building after being released from the jail.
In total, Shaw is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Dobson said that, after Shaw’s second arrest, it appeared the intruder flipped over several other mattresses and was preparing to steal other items like an ironing board and some electronics.
Dobson said she had met Shaw on previous occasions, and never suspected he would break into the hotel. When the police brought him down, Dobson said she felt “like somebody stabbed you or something.”
She said she understood Shaw to have a difficult life, but didn’t feel his problems justified the damage he’s suspected of causing.
“I might have felt different if he had went in, respected the place, just needed a place to lay his head,” she said.
“It’s not just my stuff. This is stuff we had been collecting for the community for years.”
Dobson said her insurance company approved the cleanup of the property, which Dobson estimated could take weeks and cost thousands of dollars.
“It was just lucky for me that someone in the neighborhood happened to see his legs go through the window and called me,” Dobson said.
“It’s repairable, I guess. It’s just heartbreaking right now.”
