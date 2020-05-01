The Hotel Metropolitan is asking for donations to help with repair after two alleged break-ins this week.
Director Betty Dobson said two windows were broken out and the interior also suffered damage, which she estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.
Paducah police said Don Shaw, 68, was arrested twice — once on Tuesday and once on Wednesday — and charged with burglary relating to both incidents.
Dobson is asking for $3,000 in donations via a GoFundMe campaign for the historic building, which hosted many African American cultural figures and celebrities over the years.
The campaign can be accessed at gofundme.com/f/the-hotel-metropolitan.
