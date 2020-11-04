Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is partnering with West Kentucky Community and Technical College to provide free flu shots from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the parking lot across from Community Kitchen (corner of 13th Street and MLK Jr. Drive) in Paducah.
For the safety and comfort of attendees, the event will offer both a drive-thru and socially-distant option.
The flu vaccinations are free to those without insurance and will be provided by a Mercy Health nurse. The vaccinations are covered by most insurance and Medicaid, so those who are insured are asked to bring their proof of insurance. Flu shots are available to anyone 5 years old or older. Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations. No pre-registration is required, and vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The flu vaccines are available via a drive-thru option. For those utilizing this option, participants can park and stay in their own cars. For those attending without a car, physically-distanced chairs will be available. Social distancing, masking,and sanitizing will be enforced during the event, per COVID-19 guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.