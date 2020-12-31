Baptist Health Paducah today will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all area health care workers with direct patient contact.
This includes behavioral health providers, community health workers, dental hygienists, dentists, EMT/paramedics, home health workers, morticians, nurses, nursing assistants, personal care aides, pharmacists, physicians, public health and emergency preparedness workers, and respiratory techs.
“I’ve seen more death this year than I’ve ever seen in my whole nursing career,” said Marsha Caughlin, who works the COVID-19 unit at Baptist Health.
That’s why she’s proud to be the first person there to be vaccinated.
“I wanted everything to go back to normal,” Caughlin said. “That’s my hope is that after many hopeless days, moments, and even seconds when you don’t know rather what’s going to happen or not, I think this vaccine will help us to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Pharmacy director Laura Madison said vaccinating health care workers with direct patient contact allows them to keep serving the community.
“Considering who do we need to be able to help the patients,” Madison said. “And then which patients are at highest risk. And it doesn’t mean that anybody is less important than anybody else. It’s just we know who this virus impacts.”
Interested health care workers may sign up by sending an email providing the following information to bhpadcovidvaccine@bhsi.com: Name, business affiliation, direct patient care role, date of birth, phone number, email address, and preference of Thursday evening or Saturday.
Once the email has been sent, interested persons will be notified as soon as possible with an appointment time.
Baptist Health said applicants must be present 28 days from the initial dose for a second dose.
