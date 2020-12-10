Baptist Health Paducah opened an outpatient clinic Wednesday to administer a new treatment for those with COVID-19.
The hospital is offering monoclonal antibody infusion therapies, which involve using an IV to deliver antibodies into the bloodstream to help fight the disease and prevent hospitalizations.
“We’re excited to be able to offer a new treatment for COVID-19. This particular treatment is aimed at the treatment of outpatients, folks not admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah. “We’ve really not had much in the way of medications or treatments to offer those folks. So we’re very excited to be able to offer this to the appropriate patients.”
The drugs used in the treatment recently received emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
“These two drugs are what we call monoclonal antibodies,” Housman said. “So if folks have heard of convalescent plasma, the thought behind convalescent plasma is that’s blood that’s been donated that has a mixture of antibodies in it. With monoclonal antibodies, these are antibodies that are derived in the laboratory and they come from one cell line. So that’s where the term, ‘monoclonal,’ comes from. So these are laboratory-derived antibodies to COVID-19 virus, and they help boost the body’s own immune system to try and prevent folks from having worsening disease.”
The monoclonal antibody infusion therapies are being administered at Medical Park 3 on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. Each infusion takes an hour, followed by another hour of monitoring.
“Given that it is still an investigational drug, we also have to do a one-hour observation after infusion to watch for any infusion reactions,” Housman said.
Since the treatment is new, supplies of the drugs are very limited. Baptist Health says the state allocates a limited amount of doses to communities on a week-to-week basis.
With that in mind, the treatment is for COVID-19-positive patients who are most vulnerable. Those interested in getting the treatment must talk with their doctors to see if they are eligible.
“In general, this treatment is going to be geared towards older patients, folks with preexisting health conditions, such as lung disease, asthma. Some heart disease and diabetes may also increase their risk and make them a candidate for this,” Housman explained. “What we’re attempting to do is to treat high-risk patients that would be at an increased risk for hospitalization. We’re trying to treat them with this antibody in order to prevent potential hospitalization and worsening disease from COVID-19.”
If the patient’s primary care physician deems the person is eligible, an appointment would be set up. Patients must enter through the outside entrance behind Medical Park 3 on South 27th Street. A doctor’s order is required and no walk-ins are allowed.
Although the treatment is new, Housman said it’s safe.
“We’ve used monoclonal antibody therapy in numerous other diseases,” Housman said. “It’s just that with COVID-19, it’s still considered under the experimental phase because COVID-19 is a novel disease that we started wrestling with and fighting this year. And so those drugs haven’t had the benefit of going through the full FDA approval. But as far as a treatment type, monoclonal antibodies are something that we’ve had access to for quite some time.”
Baptist Health Paducah Pharmacy Director Laura Madison said since the drugs are only distributed to the hospital through the state, the medications are free to the patients. They would be charged only an administration fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.