Christmas lights decorate a trio of Paducah yards Wednesday evening. The Paducah Sun is hoping to highlight festive decorations around its coverage area in its “12 Days of Christmas” editions publishing Dec. 14-25. Anyone interested in having photos of their holiday bedecked home can submit interior/exterior photos, along with a brief description of their holiday inspiration, to news@paducahsun.com by Dec. 13.
top story
Homes for the holidays
- By DEREK OPERLE doperle@paducahsun.com
