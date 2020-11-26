METROPOLIS, Ill.
As crazy as 2020 has been, one Metropolis couple has much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Their family has officially grown to include seven children.
Their journey begin
in 2011 with a phone
call.
• • •
Amanda Holbrook was at work when her church’s secretary called asking if she and her husband, Daniel, were interested in taking a 6-month-old little boy through foster care in a process then referred to as becoming his godparent; it’s called relative care now.
With fertility problems making it difficult to have children of their own, “Of course, I said yes. And then I had to call my husband and ask him for sure,” Holbrook said.
It was a Saturday when the couple met the aunt and uncle Logan was living with; the following Monday, they met his mom and filled out the godparent papers. On Thursday, they were approved to pick him up from day care, have dinner with him, to bathe him and take him back to his aunt and uncle’s house.
“That turned into the case worker calling and saying, ‘Hey, we’re on our way to come to your home to approve you to do the inspection for you to keep him from now on.’ She came, did the inspection and he never moved out,” Holbrook said. “That started our foster care journey.”
And after 935 days in the foster care system, or just over two years and five months, Logan was adopted on Dec. 21, 2012. He is now 10.
The family of three stayed that way for a little while. “We waited because we decided he needed the chance to be an only child. And we didn’t really know what we were doing,” Holbrook said.
But the longing for more children was still there.
• • •
Three years later, the couple took foster care classes in the fall, were approved for their license in January and a week later took their second placement — a little blind boy, the first of 11 foster children.
A short time later, around Valentine’s Day 2015, they were asked to take in now-6-year-old Wyatt. “He was 7-months-old — a little guy with a lot of hair and a lot of energy!” Holbrook recalled. “When we took him in, we understood it was a possible return home, but our case worker told us to stick it out. It was the second time his brothers had been put into care.”
After fostering three more children in 2015, they took in Wesley. “He was ready to be adopted but had to be removed from his home. We got him in March, and he was adopted that December 2017,” Holbrook said.
So with three boys calling the Holbrook house home, the couple got another call in July 2017 asking them to take in their first newborn. His brother Noah came first; it was a Saturday night, July 22. They picked up newborn Grayson on July 23. They were adopted July 1, 2020, after 1,077 days in the foster care system.
Two girls joined the all-boy brood last year.
“The girls are a different story,” Holbrook said. “My friend had them (as foster kids) in a traditional home that doesn’t do adoptions, and they needed an adoptive home. I met them the day they came into care in January 2018, so we’ve had a bond with them. I met them that first day and just fell in love with them and their personalities. We did a waiver process that took six months to get done. They officially moved in August 2019 and were adopted Oct. 15, 2020.”
• • •
Over 10 years, the Holbrooks fostered 18 kids ages newborn to 12 and adopted seven of them. While the Holbrooks have had all but two of their children since they were babies, it took nine months to three years before their adoptions went through. Noah and Layla were both 7 when their adoptions were final.
Logan is now 10. He was in foster care for 935 days or just over two years and five months. He was adopted on Dec. 21, 2012.
Wesley is now 6. He was in foster care for 919 days or just over two years and five months. He was adopted on Dec. 22, 2017.
Wyatt is now 6. He was in foster care for 1,271 days or just over three years and five months. He was adopted on June 29, 2018.
Noah is now 8. Grayson is now 3. They were in foster care for 1,077 days or almost three years. They were adopted on July 1, 2020.
Layla is now 7. Adalynn is now 4. They were in foster care for 990 days or just over two years and seven months. They were adopted on Oct. 15, 2020.
“What’s unique is every child was in foster care for over 900 days — the least being 919 and the most 1,271,” Holbrook said. “Some kids are a lot more. Some are luckier and a lot less. You’re kind of looking at a three-year (process). It seems to be their rights are signed over, and they still don’t get adopted for another year. It’s very sad.”
The length, she said, has a lot to do with the law and legal procedures that “haven’t changed in a long time. I know the judges in our counties are working hard to make it go quicker and find these kids permanent homes or send them home if the requirements have been met.”
“We have had children go home, and we are happy for the children who’ve gotten to go home because reunification is a beautiful thing,” Holbrook said.
• • •
November is Adoption Awareness Month in Illinois. Last fiscal year, 1523 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving families. Today there are over 18,000 youth in care waiting for a family and place to call home. And at least 50 of those are in Massac County.
And it’s those statistics that lead Holbrook to “encourage people not to be fearful, just go for it” and become a foster parent. “We need homes and good families, especially in Metropolis,” she said.
She suggests those thinking about it seek information and support — take parenting classes; join the Restore Network, which is based in Marion; and talk to those who have fostered and adopted. And when you do take the plunge, become part of a support group. “Sometimes you do feel alone, it’s a different thing when you take those kids in, it’s nice to have that support group that knows what you’re going through, that’s been there,” Holbrook said.
The couple’s family, friends and First United Methodist Church family have been especially helpful during this journey. “I think everybody was not wanting hearts to be broken, but I think in all of this, we’ve learned how to love and we grew as a family. I don’t think anybody thought we’d have this many kids. I think we thought six would be the most we’d ever have. But, honestly, at this point, what’s one more?”
• • •
Support also means having someone there for the kids.
“Counselors are a very big part of this. They’ve all had different ways of coping and going through the experience of adoption and fostering. We try to follow counseling and advice others give us to try to cope with it. I think that’s the best way to do it,” Holbrook said.
“We don’t hide they’re adopted, but I don’t ever want them to be ashamed that they’re adopted. I want them to be proud of who they are. We let them know their birth parents still love them, but they couldn’t care for them. Some who still see their birth siblings,” she continued.
• • •
With the adoption of Layla and Adalynn, the Holbrook house is full so the couple surrendered their foster care license.
“Would we take more? Not today!” Holbrook laughed. “But when they’re all older and a few are in college, we have considered fostering again. And we probably will. But we want them to be kids and little and experience not have any moves and readjustments. Let them go on sleepovers and vacations.”
Their best has been to Branson and Silver Dollar City. “That’s my family’s biggest memory so far. They had an absolute blast,” Holbrook said. “Their goal is to go to Disney World. We haven’t figured out how to do that yet. That’s their wish now that they’re all adopted.”
“I am thankful for my family,” Noah simply stated.
And for the Holbrooks as a family, that’s what they’re all most thankful for this Thanksgiving season. Well, except for 3-year-old Grayson — his is pizza.
“We’re thankful that they’re all adopted and that we’re experiencing a lot of new firsts as a family in 2020,” Holbrook said. “We’re very thankful the kids are healthy. We’re very thankful the process are done and that we get to start these new adventures.”
The journey is taking Holbrook down her own adventure — she’s started an 18-month college course to be a social care worker to help other children.
“We had really good case workers, Amy and Katie, who really inspired me to pursue the dream. They said I could be a benefit since I really know a lot about foster care and how it works,” Holbrook said.
“It’s been an interesting 10-year journey. We’ve loved every kid that’s come in this home and if they ever called and asked for help, we’d be there for them. We pray for them daily,” she continued. “We know where the other kids are, they’re having a great life. Some are back home with their families. The ones we have we know are settled and safe.”
• • •
For more information about becoming an adoptive parent, visit www2.Illinois.gov/dcfs and click on “Loving Homes” then on “Become a Foster or Adoptive Parent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.