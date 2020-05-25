A variety of high contact businesses — including tattoo parlors, barbershops and hair salons — will be opening their doors for the first time since mid-March today as Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Work plan progresses.
Despite the holiday, many of these business owners are excited to get back to work.
“We’ve had two months off so we’re going to go ahead and skip Memorial Day and cut hair,” said Josh Linville, owner/operator of Manly Daniel’s Barbershop in downtown Paducah. “It’s been weird and, at times, really relaxing, but also really stressful.
“There’s been a whole range of emotions but we’re happy to be going back.”
The same goes for Jennifer Dickson, owner and master stylist at midtown’s Chroma Salon, and Third Moon Tattoos owner Taylor Lepeard.
“It’s been tough because I love cutting hair and all of my stylists aren’t really here just for the job — they’re here for the art and not just for the income,” Dickson said. “I think, for us, we all miss creating. I really don’t believe any one of us has enjoyed the time off.”
Lepeard is particularly excited to start inking again as Third Moon only opened its doors for the first time on March 13, just days before the government-enforced shutdown.
“After pouring everything into opening my business and then having to close so quickly, it was not good at all financially,” the tattoo artist said.
Other businesses included in this phase of reopening include nail and tanning salons, other cosmetology business and massage therapists.
All of these close contact businesses are taking expanded precautions when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19 among their workers and clients — checking temperatures at the door, enforcing social distancing, limiting the number of people allowed inside by having clients wait in their cars, wearing and providing masks and other methods.
“(Reopening) doesn’t necessarily make me nervous. I have been keeping up with the news and how the virus spreads and all that seems like it’s constantly changing,” said the Chroma owner, who has placed plexiglass partitions between stations at her salon. “It does make me nervous for some of my older clients … I’m more concerned about their wellbeing than I am mine. I just want them to feel comfortable and that they’re in a safe, clean environment.”
Scottye Williams, a licensed massage therapist and owner of Xenos Body Therapies, is employing some more aggressive tactics by taking down information that could help with contact tracing of clients, having them remove shoes before entering, changing clothing between clients, fully cleaning the treatment room before each client and only working on the posterior side of clients for the time being.
“I’ve had quite a few clients express an interest in coming in and after two months of being not able to take care of them it seemed like a good idea to go ahead and open up (today),” Williams said. “I have a healthy respect for the virus and the way that it can spread but, again, they are learning new things about it all the time.”
While Linville has some nerves about opening up, all of the precautions set up by the Kentucky Board of Barbering help calm them.
“We were a clean shop before any of this happened so we focused on cleaning our tools and stations and, a couple of days before the shutdown, we started doing a little extra,” he said. “I know the numbers are flattening out and, in some cases, declining. It’s a little frightening but I think it’s worth it to push forward.
“We just want to make sure our focus is on safety.”
The new Manly Daniel’s regimen will include freshly laundered capes for every client, new gloves used for every haircut and masks for both the barbers and the clients. Linville and his staff will not be doing shaves for the foreseeable future and are limiting the shop to one beard trimming at a time to minimize possible exposure.
Lepeard is delighted that the reopening has left her with a full tattooing schedule, she hopes, through mid-July, even if it is with enhanced safety practices like wearing face shields, an apron and arm sleeves in addition to their standard sterilization process.
“I don’t know what to do with myself when I can’t tattoo. I did it every day, eight hours a day and then I went to nothing. I’m just ready to tattoo,” she added. “Of course, I also miss the connections with people. Being stuck at the house is no fun and usually the only time I get to socialize is at work with my clients. I think that’s what I miss most.”
While these additional measures will take some getting used to, all of the owners seem to agree that they’re worth it to start seeing their clients again.
“I think we can handle it. It’s just a lot to get used to, but I’m ready to reopen. (My employees and myself) are so close and I think that everybody misses each other. We’re excited to do hair again.
“I think that maybe it’ll feel a little foreign at first, but we’re definitely ready.”
