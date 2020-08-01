Graves County authorities arrested a Water Valley man Friday after they say he placed hidden cameras in area homes.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the hidden cameras were put in residences in both Graves County and Weakley County, Tennessee. Graves detectives recovered recording devices that allegedly had recorded images of numerous people in private settings inside private residences, including seven juveniles, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect was identified as Roman P. Trujillo, 32. He was arrested around noon Friday near Water Valley on a warrant charging him with 27 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance of an age under 16. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Authorities said Trujillo had permission to be in the homes, but did not have permission to install hidden cameras.
The Weakley County, Tennessee, sheriff’s office is handling the investigation involving homes there.
The Graves County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office also assisted in this investigation.
