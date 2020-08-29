MAYFIELD — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that HVAC Distributing LLC, the parent company of Ingram’s Water and Air, plans to create 175 full-time jobs in Graves County with the purchase of a spec building for a second location in the Hickory Industrial Park, located off U.S. 45 North.
“While navigating the pandemic’s challenges, we continue working to help companies create jobs for the future of Kentucky and our residents,” Beshear said. “Growth of companies like HVAC Distributing serve as a reminder of the commonwealth’s ability to support a range of industries, which are crucial in securing the state’s long-term economic future.
“I want to thank HVAC Distributing for its commitment to the commonwealth and the workforce in Graves County and the surrounding region,” the governor added.
HVAC Distributing’s $7 million investment will purchase and outfit the 100,000-square-foot spec building on CenTech Drive in Hickory. The new location will accommodate recent and anticipated market growth.
The building’s proximity to the company’s current operations in a 113,000-square-foot facility on Remington Way will allow HVAC Distributing to better manage its growing inventory, improve shipping speed and reduce operating costs.
“We are truly thankful for this opportunity that allows us to adapt quickly to growing market demand across our industry,” said Jason Ingram, managing member of HVAC Distributing.
Founded in Hickory in 2013, HVAC Distributing currently employs approximately 100 people. The family-owned business provides logistics support to its sister company, Ingram’s Water and Air Equipment. In the past seven years, it has diversified its inventory, expanded capacity and boosted employment.
Currently, the company distributes products throughout the U.S. for recognizable and rapidly growing brands including MRCOOL and GeoCool, among others.
HVAC Distributing is part of Kentucky’s expansive logistics and distribution industry, which includes more than 540 facilities statewide employing nearly 75,000 people.
Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said the project will help drive growth within the community in the years ahead.
“I am so proud to see HVAC Distributing continue investing in Graves County, and I look forward to seeing our beautiful county prosper for many years to come,” Perry said.
State Rep. Richard Heath said the commonwealth offers great opportunity for growing businesses like HVAC Distributing.
“Kentucky is a great state full of economic promises and potential. I am thrilled that HVAC Distributing LLC has decided to continue investing in Graves County,” he said. “I look forward to the successful completion of this expansion, as it will help provide economic opportunity for people and communities across Kentucky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.