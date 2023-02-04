Before you order seeds or plants, it is important to know what the catalog’s description really means. What is the difference between a determinate and indeterminate plant and why does it matter? Is your gardening space limited, do you want a variety of one vegetable, or to can?
The difference is between an entire season’s crop at one time(determinate) or throughout the season(indeterminate.)
Determinates usually produce once only, though they may bear smaller and less frequently the rest of the season. They are ideal when wanting a large enough crop to can, make juice or jam, etc. rather than a little at a time.
Indeterminates are best for small spaces as they will produce throughout the season though slightly smaller.
Tomato varieties are determinate or indeterminate, as well as cucumber, green bean, peapod, potato and strawberry.
Tomato: Determinate “Primo Red” is good for canning or juice. Most heirlooms are indeterminate.
Cucumber: Indeterminate’s vining usually needs a trellis for support. Determinate fruits are full-sized on compact plants.
Green bean: The term “bush” is more often used to describe a determinate variety, and “crawling” for indeterminates.
Peapod: Once determinates bloom , do not grow beyond its node. They will produce a second cop if harvested before it matures. Semi-determinate varieties are dwarfed.
Potato: The vegetable usually is labeled “early”, “mid”, and “late season”. By succession planting potatoes in potato-grow bags, they can be grown even in the smallest garden.
Strawberry: Catalogues refer to determinates as “June -bearing” and indeterminates as “ever-bearing”.
Seed designation: OP- open pollinated and saved seed will produce similar flowers though not necessarily identical to the parent plant.
F1 hybrids’ saved seed may not produce the desired traits of its parents.
USPPAF number by the plant name indicates it is patented, illegal to propagate and save seed will not grow true to form.
Heirloom definition varies from those handed down for generations, pre-WWII, or over 50 years old.
Hardiness zone number: It notes how cold a plant will withstand. It is wise to select a variety that falls in the middle of the plants’ zone.
Trees and shrubs: A “fast grower” will rapidly outgrow its space. A native plant will be described as “aggressive” while a non-native is “invasive”. Fast growers tend to have weaker branching.
THINGS TO DO
Whatever your gardening interests are the online seed and plant companies are a good resource for sun, shade, wet, dry, and specific plant lists, design plans including how-to plant and maintain, plus articles.
Garden — Cover tender buds and flowers when freeze warnings are issued. Companion plants for hellebore are bleeding heart, muscari, phlox, and snowdrops. Dig or gently pull emerging weeds.
Houseplants — Clivia has ended its 12-week winter rest and is ready to start flower bud formation. Provide 40-55 degrees temperatures and low light. Ideal locations are guest room, enclosed porch or partially heated garage. Watering may resume, but only enough to keep the soil moist. It should be reported every two years.
Vegetables and herbs — Order spinach and peas to seed February 15 and 15 respectively. Provide sprouts with ample light to encourage strong stems, and as plants grow raise the light source to give plants more room to grow. Pinch herbs to maintain their size and shape. Freeze or air dry the cuttings.
EVENTS
February 7 — “Propagation by Seed” Toolbox Garden Series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah. For more information: 270-554-9520.
February 16, “Seed Starting” by Susan Fox, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 6-7 p.m.. For reservations: 270-388-2341.
March 10-11, Mid-western Herb and Garden Show, Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon, Ill., 618-315-1295. Includes vendors, hourly free programs and food vendors each day.
