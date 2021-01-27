EDDYVILLE — The need to replace transformers and similar equipment at Barkley Dam after more than a half-century of service passed nearly unnoticed a few days ago. That’s in stark contrast to the enormous changes that creation of the dams, lakes and recreation area caused a half-century ago.
Barnhart Crane Service of Memphis, Tennessee, arrived to haul away the Barkley Dam transformer to Kuttawa, where workers would disassemble it. The new transformer replaces it in the transformer bank that comes from the generator at the powerhouse. Electricity is fed into the transformers; then, the voltage is upgraded and set out on the grid.
“The dam itself was built in the late 1950s,” said Chris Byrne, safety manager for construction at Kentucky Dam and construction sections at Barkley Dam. “The powerhouse equipment — the generators, transformers, and all the wiring that goes with that — is effectively 50-60 years old. Over the past two years, we’ve been making cable upgrades in the powerhouse and we’re at the stage now to where we’re ready to replace the transformers and rebuild the generators themselves.”
The systems do wear down, he concedes, even if it takes decades. The transformers have been sitting out in the weather now for 50 years. They’ve been maintained well, but they eventually simply wear out. Ongoing maintenance has made sure there’s no rust on the connectors, but they also are aging. A lot of new technology is on the market, Byrne said, so now is the time to do this project.
When the dams and Land Between the Lakes were created, that constituted a transformative change in western Kentucky. “The two rivers flowed here ever since eternity, for eons,” Byrne explained. “Of course, damming them up created the two lakes. The Cumberland River created Lake Barkley and the Tennessee River created Kentucky Lake.”
John Reid is the project engineer for the replacement and refurbishment of the transformers and generators. Both he and Byrne are employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The second project is to refurbish the generators themselves,” Byrne explained. “We are doing a complete refurbishing of the medium- and high-voltage parts of the plant that have been here for 54 years.”
Other than changes in technology of the controls, transformers haven’t changed much over time, Byrne acknowledged. They’re comprised of a series of windings through which electrical current passes. The number of windings on one side is different from the other side. Therefore, an operator can boost the voltage up or drop the voltage down. With a generating station such as the one at the dam, it’s putting out a couple of thousand volts, then transforming that by running it through the unit and others like it from a few thousand volts up to 150,000 volts. It’s all because of the windings. So, there are no moving parts. That magnetic field cuts through those windings. It boosts or drops dead voltage.
“At the Kentucky lock project, the replacement of the existing lock, we’ve invited all the emergency response people because they’ll be our first contact if we have a problem,” Bryne noted. “So, we have put together an emergency response plan for these emergency personnel. That’s because the last thing you want to do is meet your counterpart for the first time at 2 o’clock in the morning in a rainstorm, when you’ve got a problem. We’ve done some exercises with them. So, they know how we operate and we know how they operate. That’s an ongoing prospect for emergency response because we’re going to be here another five years in construction.”
Byrne says the focus has been on Livingston County, Grand Rivers, and Calvert City, because they are designated as the first emergency responders.
“We’ve also reached out to other city and county governments in the area,” Byrne concluded. “With the mutual aid agreements, that’s important. The cascading mutual aid agreements often mean that one helps the other.”
