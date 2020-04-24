Psalm 34:18 says the Lord is near the brokenhearted and saves those crushed in spirit.
Hospital chaplains are also near — ready to listen to patients, their families and health care workers who want spiritual support in tough times. It’s part of the job, and COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of their work.
That’s the case for Paducah chaplains Joel Jackson and Romeo Tomas Salovino.
Jackson, director of pastoral care at Baptist Health Paducah, and department staff try to visit new hospital admissions within 24 hours if they can.
An average day could have morning prayer over the intercom, visits to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, cancer center, emergency room and other floors throughout the hospital. In other words, they’re “constantly on the go,” Jackson said.
“It’s a lot different than most people think,” he said. “They think we go and pray with people all day, read them scriptures and stuff like that, and that’s not it. We’re just there to be a voice, to be ears, basically to be silent, and so we listen to what the people have to say.”
Of course, like everything else, things have changed with COVID-19.
Now, Jackson spends more time with fewer patients, who may have “separation anxiety.” He also spends more time with hospital staff. There’s social distancing and tightened visitor policies to consider, prompting one instance where a priest’s last rites for a patient was arranged for FaceTime with the help of nursing staff.
He wears a face mask all day inside the hospital, and a large group of volunteer chaplains aren’t working now due to the virus. He also gives encouraging thoughts to his colleagues through email and “huddle” calls.
“We spend more time just making sure the staff’s OK,” he said. “My favorite line I always say, ‘I’ll go up to a situation.’ There’s been a bad situation or whatever and I’ll go up to a nurse and I’ll ask them, ‘How are you?’ Of course, the standard answer — ‘I’m fine.’ My response is, ‘I know the nurse is fine, but what about the person? That’s who I’m interested in.’ ”
Sherry Cozart, patient access manager at Baptist Health Paducah, thinks the pastoral care department’s work is vital these days, explaining people are “terrified or concerned” about things going on outside and comforting words bring strength to everyone.
“His words bring strength to myself every day,” she said. “As a leader in the hospital, I have a team that I need to also encourage and so his words of encouragement do that for me.
“You know, in Proverbs, it tells us that a heavy heart makes it stoop, but a good encouraging word makes us glad, so I think those encouraging words that come out every morning — even on the weekends — we receive those and if we receive them in our heart, we are glad.”
Meanwhile, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Salovino also takes precautions and dons a face mask to help a unique flock through a “very specific kind of ministry.” He visits patients and tends to colleagues with spiritual care issues, such as things concerning a person in an existential way, along with problems of illness and health.
Originally from the Philippines, Salovino is a board certified chaplain who started as an ordained Roman Catholic priest missionary and worked in foreign countries, including Japan. He came to the U.S. and wanted to go farther in ministry through hospital chaplaincy.
“We listen to them,” he said. “That’s really what chaplains are trained to do.”
Due to COVID-19, Salovino said he needs to be more mindful of his own self-care and, at the same time, continue to tend to the hospital’s patients and families. Traditional visits involve meeting in person, but social distancing adjustments can be made if needed. He recently experienced a situation where he had to call the patient over the phone.
“I don’t have to go into the room, but I can get in touch with a person,” he said. “Hopefully, the person is able to pick up the phone or her/his cellphone and we have a conversation.”
In his work, Salovino said prayer and scriptures can come in handy, and many times he finds himself sharing the Psalms, regarding how God is “especially close” to the brokenhearted. He also has to be sensitive to the person’s tradition and support system, Salovino said.
“We’re just here to help,” he said.
