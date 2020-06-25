The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in stealing items from unlocked vehicles.
On Tuesday, a resident on Hillington Drive reported two handguns were taken from an unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours. Video surveillance in the area shows 3-4 individuals wearing Halloween-type masks and gloves going through unlocked cars in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to not leave unsecured valuables, such as firearms, in their unlocked vehicles at any time. It is recommended to lock your vehicles at all times to keep from becoming a victim.
If anyone has information involving these vehicle content thefts, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.
