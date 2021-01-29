Punxsutawney Phil is noted for his questionable spring predictions, but it is Helleborus whose blooms accurately announce that spring is on its way.
Helleborus is a perennial evergreen that quietly fills garden gaps until this time of year when it blooms forth from before Christmas (H. niger) through late spring. The three types are H. niger, Christmas hellebore that “blooms” in December, followed by Lenten Rose (H. orientalis) and H. x hybrid including the relatively new charming container grown FrostKiss, that will survive extreme cold. It is a mid-late season Lenten Rose.
Two weeks ago, buds magically appeared half-hidden among the new foliage. Each day more are appearing — pink rimmed white, deep purple, pink, green and some speckled. The pure colors are actually bracts (modified leaf) that provides the color for new flowers well into April. The flower actually is the yellow center.
New to the colorful winter bracts is the relatively new Frostfree hybrid. The charming small container grown plant that will spread to 2 feet by 2 feet and blooms into April. Unlike other hellebores, it will bloom within the first year of planting starting as days shorten and temperatures drop to 40-50 degrees.
Maintenance: Do not cut leaves, as they are the source of new flowers. Apply a slow-release fertilizer; a small amount more if flowering ceases. In the summer, water as needed but not during the heat of the day. Plant in 30% shade, well-drained coarse, pH 5.5 soil. It may be planted in spring or fall when it is actively growing but not in the summer.
Companion plants: Astilbe, brunneria, fern, hosta and lungwort.
Frostfree hellebore source: White Flower Farm (whiteflowerfarm.com, 800-503-9624); Burpee(burpee.com, 800-888-1447).
THINGS TO DO
• Groundhog Day — Punxsutawney Phil claims his spring predictions are 100%, any error is due to his interpreter’s miscommunication. My prediction is based on phrenology and when Easter is. It is early this year (April 4), therefore spring will be earlier than normal.
• Birds — Keep bird baths clean and filled, as we are averaging less than half our normal rain for this time of year. Clean birdhouses. Install bluebird boxes on fence posts and Martin boxes on tall poles where both birds have plenty of flying room. Face the boxes openings away from the prevailing winds.
• Trees — Order trees for planting in March. Survey trees and shrubs for maintenance, they leaf out. Remove crossed branches, as hanging branches can cause injury. Crape myrtles grow well here providing us late summer non-stop blooms. The Indian-named myrtles developed at the National Arboretum are cold hardy to Zone 6. Good source: The Crape Myrtle Company (crapemyrtle.com).
• Vegetables — Sow herbs, bunching and bulb onion, and pepper indoors. Finish cleaning the garden. Repair supports and trellises.
• Tools — Clean out your tool shed or wherever you store tools and supplies. Organize a hand tool carrier. Paint handles a construction pink or yellow. It IDs your tools and makes it easier to find in grass and leaves.
Long handles that are broken or too short can be replaced at most local hardware stores. Rake handles should come to the top of your shoulder. If there is height difference in the family, buy multiple rakes and paint handles different colors. Save old paint and chemicals in a container marked for disposal at your county’s free-disposal day in the spring.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
