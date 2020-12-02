Twenty-three years may sound and feel like a long time, but for the victims and families at Heath High School on that day in 1997, the feelings of heartbreak, pain and loss are still raw.
On the morning of Dec. 1, 1997, a fellow student opened fire on a group of students, injuring five of them and killing Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kaycee Steger.
Hadley was 14 years old, a freshman who played in the school band and on the freshman basketball team.
James was a 17-year-old senior and a member of the marching band.
Steger, 15, was a sophomore who participated in several activities and dreamed of working in law enforcement.
More than two decades have passed since the shooting, but the community is still experiencing the ripple effects to this day.
Craig Keene was a freshman at the high school when he was shot in the neck, the projectile almost hitting his spine. He says even though his physical wounds may have healed, there are other wounds that you cannot see that will never go away.
“I just froze, but my brother was near me, and he actually pulled me down,” Keene said. “We went behind the column and stayed there until it ended. That’s one of the things that stuck with me was just freezing and watching it happen.”
To this day, Keene can still see the image of a person standing in his school while pointing a gun at his friends.
“The thing that I remember was having to wear this pretty large bandage,” Keene said. “I had to wear that for maybe a month or so, and during that time there seemed to be a lot of support from those around me.”
Keene said it wasn’t until the bandage came off when things started going downhill.
“Without that physical reminder that ‘Craig has been shot,’ people just assumed that since the injury is gone, then everything is fine, and inside that just wasn’t the case for me,” he said.
A 14-year-old at the time, Keene said it was hard for him to reach out and ask for help. But he did eventually and was able to find strength through therapy.
“I think everyone has the strength within them to move past their own traumas,” Keene said. “I think sometimes it can be a little bit deeper, and we need some help getting it out.”
No longer letting his trauma define him, Keene is now using his experience to help others as a therapist at Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah.
“We need help from others to grow as people,” Keene said. “I think when we can find people who either have similar or the same experiences or people who just genuinely care about who you are as a person, I think that’s kind of the catalyst for us growing as people.”
Keene continues to find new strength every day with the help of his wife and daughter. He says the pain from that day is still raw and real, but he is no longer letting that pain define him as a person.
