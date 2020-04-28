While Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” initiative began Monday with an emphasis on expanded health care services, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce continues to help small businesses prepare to re-enter the economy as well.
The governor’s initiative is designed to help Kentucky families and businesses prepare for and ultimately reopen the economy across the commonwealth.
The phased approach is based on criteria set by public health and industry experts, and closely follows the White House guidelines for reopening America.
In the first phase, the governor will determine whether Kentucky has met certain public health benchmarks to allow a further phased reopening of the economy. Those include, among other things, 14 days of decreasing COVID-19 cases, increased testing capacity, continued social distancing, and preparedness for a potential future spike.
The Paducah chamber has posted an economic recovery survey on its website to gather input from its members, and is working with chambers across the commonwealth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to develop a plan to allow businesses to safely rejoin the economy.
The local chamber also has joined with chambers from six other states in support of a coordinated economic reopening, according to Sandra Wilson, president.
“We want Gov. Beshear and other governors throughout the Midwest to know that the business community stands ready to collaborate with them as we undertake the vital work of reopening our economies,” Wilson said.
“Proactive coordination not only across state lines but between the public and private sectors will be crucial to ensuring success.”
The chamber encourages local businesses to participate in the online survey. Questions include the number of employees, the main way business has been impacted by COVID-19, whether or not federal aid or loans have been applied for, and whether or not the business is at risk of closing permanently if the business can’t reopen until June.
Plans for chamber events in May, including the Power in Partnership breakfast, have been canceled, although small group meetings are being conducted via Zoom.
“We’ve started a new program for businesses to send us a video (of how they’re adapting) that we share on social media,” Wilson said. “And, we’ve done some photo collages. We just want to make sure everybody knows our small businesses are out there.”
Given the unusual circumstances, Wilson said the business community is keeping its collective spirits up with many trying to find creative ways to conduct business.
“It’s easy to get really down right now, but you can see everybody is pulling together,” Wilson said. “They’re doing what they can, and they’ve kept such great spirits.
“We want everybody to know about our advocacy efforts. We want to be safe ... but we want our businesses to open up.”
