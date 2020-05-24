Face masks or coverings are part of a new normal in the COVID-19 era — at least for now — as Kentuckians may wear them for work, grocery runs, shopping, hospital visits and other everyday activities.
Wearing a mask is among recommended state guidelines, along with maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick. But, why is it recommended and how effective is it?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, which can happen through common actions like talking, coughing and sneezing. It states droplets can travel around six feet and land on people or could possibly be inhaled.
The agency continues to study the virus’ spread and its effects across the U.S. It knows from recent studies that a “significant portion of individuals” with the virus lack symptoms, or they’re asymptomatic, according to CDC.gov.
People who develop COVID-19 symptoms can also transmit the virus to others before showing any symptoms, or when they’re “pre-symptomatic.”
“In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain ... especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” CDC.gov states.
“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining six-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.”
Types of masksDr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer for Baptist Health Paducah, said the hospital encourages all patients and visitors to wear a mask to prevent the virus from spreading between people.
“The masks that are being recommended to wear in public are either a cloth mask or, if someone had access to it, possibly a surgical mask and the idea is to prevent the spread of droplets when folks either cough or sneeze or inadvertently touch their mouth or nose and then touch other surfaces,” he told The Sun.
“That’s the primary point of wearing a mask in public. It’s more to prevent spreading virus or germs from yourself to other people.”
Housman pointed out there’s been lots of talk about N-95 respirator masks.
“In the hospital setting, in certain circumstances, we do wear N-95 masks and we also wear face shields and that is to protect us from virus or germs that are spread from patients, but cloth masks or simple paper masks will not protect us from germs that are spread by patients, so that’s kind of the difference,” he said.
N-95 respirator masks help filter out at least 95% of airborne particles. Meanwhile, surgical masks offer protection against large droplets and splashes, but are not considered respiratory protection, according to the CDC. The agency says cloth face coverings aren’t intended to protect the person wearing them, but may prevent spread from the wearer to others.
However, CDC recommends cloth coverings for the general public, as N-95 masks and surgical masks are supplies needed by health care workers and other medical first responders.
In a health care setting, N-95 masks are fit-tested to a person, meaning they may not be effective if the general public wears one without fit-testing. They’re also uncomfortable and warm or hot to wear, as Housman described.
“It does at least seem like it’s harder to breathe when you have one on and so, for all of those reasons, we don’t typically recommend the public wear N-95 masks,” he said.
“If they’re simply wearing a cloth or paper mask to try and limit the spread of germs when they cough or sneeze or to prevent, again, touching your face, your nose and then other surfaces, I think we’ve accomplished what we need to for the general public.”
Proper useThere are steps to take when wearing face masks or coverings. CDC guidelines for cloth face coverings say children younger than 2 and people who have trouble breathing, or are “unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask” without help, shouldn’t wear them.
Kent Koster, director for the Purchase District Health Department, said there’s “all kinds of cloth masks” and some don’t have as much of a gap from the face, which will be more effective than ones that don’t fit as closely.
“I’ve seen them in different designs, so I guess if you were to choose a cloth mask, it would be better to choose a style that reduced the amount of air that could escape or enter through gaps around the face,” he said.
Koster addressed situations where people may not be able to wear them, explaining that people know when they put a mask on if it’s inhibiting them from being able to get enough oxygen.
“You know your own body and you know if you’re not able to breathe properly with a mask, then either you need to get a different type of mask that would allow you to breathe better, or not wear a mask and not be out in public as much to reduce your risk,” he said.
“Each individual would have to make that decision on their own, as to whether or not they need to wear a mask or not based upon their own physical situation.”
Masks and face coverings need to be worn appropriately and removed carefully, in order to be as effective as possible. In general, they should fit snugly over the nose and down around the chin area, covering both the nose and mouth.
“I think we’ve all seen folks with the mask down around their chin or hanging by strings down below their neck, so wearing it inappropriately, in some ways, may be worse than trying to wear one at all,” Housman said.
A little diligence is needed.
“You have to replace it if it becomes either damp or soiled or torn,” Housman said. “You want to be careful about touching the mask and then touching other surfaces.”
An adjustmentCovering part of your face in public is a change for many, including Reidland massage therapist Scottye Williams. She’s a “point person” for Angel Masks, a group that’s worked to make cloth masks for people.
Williams has several masks, laundering and sanitizing them between uses.
“I don’t wear them in my car, obviously, and it is important to breathe fresh air,” she said.
“I’m a big fan of taking your mask off when you’re not in a place where you need to wear it. I think it’s important to make sure you get plenty of fresh air too, because it could be, I think it could be a little stifling to wear the same mask all day long. You need to switch out.”
Williams described it as an “adjustment” to wear a mask, noting its warmth and how people can’t see you smile when your face is covered. She stressed social distancing and said everyone needs to make the decision for themselves.
“The big thing is it’s not a substitute for proper social distancing,” she said.
“You don’t need to be standing right next to someone that isn’t in your household just because you’re wearing a mask. There is the still the ability to spread the virus even though you have a mask on. It helps with large particle spray, respiratory droplets and it keeps you from spitting on someone or accidentally spitting out when you talk.”
