It’s likely the COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by the FDA in the coming days.
But many are skeptical and worried the vaccine approval process has been rushed. A new AP poll shows only half of Americans are willing to take it.
Dr. Robert Hughes, with Murray State University, said scientists started working on the COVID-19 vaccine in 2019. Hughes said the government spent great amounts of money to develop this vaccine, and that’s why it’s here so quickly.
“The speed is unprecedented,” Hughes said. “The development is unprecedented. But again, you’re not having to do this incubation, in an egg or in another medium. It’s just created in a laboratory.”
Noel Coplen, with the Graves County Health Department, understands people may be skeptical about taking it. Health officials are prepared to work harder on their messaging and build relationships with the community for reassurance.
“We’ll probably do more enhanced messaging than what we have done, say, just with a regular tetanus shot,” Coplen said. “You know, so it will be a lot more enhanced. We’ll have some on our web page, social media.”
Hughes said 70% of the population would need to take the vaccine to reach immunity. Hughes warns, getting COVID is worse than any effects of the vaccine.
“And you know what the outcome is if you don’t get vaccinated,” Hughes said. “I mean, you have a very high risk of contracting COVID and you may have little to no symptoms all the way to death.”
He’s urging people to talk to a doctor if they’re worried.
Hughes said until the majority of the community is vaccinated, everyone must continue to take precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.
