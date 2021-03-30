Health care inequity is growing nationally and locally, statistics say.
Center for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
Access to care, implicit bias and genetic factors are some of the reasons for the disparities.
Obstetrics and gynecology physician Dr. Blair Tolar with Baptist Health said the hospital is now looking at its birth data by race to see if there any differences.
Three-month-old Javier, or “Javi,” is healthy and energetic. Born 3-months early, mother Courtney Wells was told he might not make it.
“I’m sorry,” Wells said. “Talking about it. It’s hard.”
Wells is thankful she and Javi were taken care of so well. She knows some Black mothers are not as fortunate.
“He didn’t breathe until his seventh minute of life,” Wells said. “And I always (knew) that they could have gave up after one or two tries. They kept trying. If they didn’t do that, he wouldn’t have been here. Maybe I wouldn’t have been here ... if I had went in saying I was in pain and they didn’t believe me.”
Chastidy Renfro is also grateful for a positive birth experience with 6-week-old La’Bree. During her first pregnancy, her epidural wasn’t injected correctly, which lead to seizures.
“I’m very grateful to be here today because I could have lost my life eight years ago, because of that,” Renfro said.
She encourages Black mothers to be advocates for themselves and their babies when choosing their doctors.
“You want to make sure that someone’s OK with your race,” Renfro said. “And they’re OK with you being an African-American. And you can be able to go and talk to them about anything without it being a concern or being looked at different, or it being overlooked.”
Tolar said these disparities need to be dealt with head on with education.
“So we have to have those conversations, and we have to all be on the same page to respect that,” Tolar said. “The second thing is implicit bias training. We have to know what we can do to address those things. To own those things.”
Tolar also said he wants to see the disparity gap shrink.
Tolar said Baptist Health has a corporate initiative to speak with different minority groups on ways they can improve care.
There are also studies that Black newborns are less likely to die when cared for by Black doctors.
