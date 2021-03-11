The pandemic may be taking a positive turn in Kentucky, as case numbers decline and vaccinations are underway.
But Purchase District Health Department Executive Director Kent Koster says everyone should continue precautions.
“We should not let our guard down anytime soon,” Koster said Wednesday. “Because we had few numbers before and it just ramped up. You know, early on. So we don’t want to see another spike.”
Koster knows some vaccinated people may let their guard down. He said it’s important to stick with precautions for their own sake, and for the safety of other people.
New CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people can have small gatherings without masks. But Koster says that doesn’t mean everything is back to normal.
“It can still be spread,” Koster said. “It can be spread by people who are fully vaccinated. So, you know, if you’re fully vaccinated you need to continue to wear your mask when you’re out in public.”
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen believes the vaccinations and dropping cases are a good sign.
“When they’re able to be around relatives and families like they are now after they’ve been vaccinated, or at least two weeks after they’ve been vaccinated,” Coplen said. “That is so good. Getting back to some normal routines.”
Both Koster and Coplen agree that even if things are improving, precautions should not let up completely. And both health department directors are concerned about spring break causing case numbers to jump in the upcoming weeks.
