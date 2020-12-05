Harold Edward (Sonny) Travis, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes of Paducah. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Sonny was retired from Westvaco in Wickliffe, KY, and enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and NASCAR. He especially enjoyed playing cards with his sisters and nephews.
He was born on October 25, 1943, in McCracken County.
He is survived by one brother, Donny (Teresa) Travis of Paducah; seven sisters, Patsy Carroll of Paducah, Wilma (Ed) Farley of Reidland, Helen “Jo” (David) Allen of Clinton, Midge (Durwood) Whipple of Bandana, Janice (Jerry) Harrington of Calvert City, Lucia (Stanley) Mitchell, and Myrna Lambert all of Paducah; one granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth Travis of Louisville; and one grandson, Austin Travis Hendricks of Chicago, IL. Sonny had several nieces and nephews that loved and ministered to him during his illness. Especially his two nephews, Shane and Cody Armon.
He was preceded in death by his only son, Harold Edward Travis Jr.; and his parents, J.H. and Pauline Travis.
Private burial will be held at Thompson/Travis Cemetery in Livingston County.
Pallbearers will be will be Shane Armon, Tim Lambert, Stanley Mitchell, James Mitchell, Nathan Whipple, and Michael Travis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice at 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
