When Mother Nell (Mrs. James Smith) lived in what is now Whitehaven Welcome Center (I-24, Exit 7), she was the first to have hanging baskets of Boston ferns on her front porch.
Nothing adds more welcome to a home than hanging baskets. The secret is that they are hanging at eye level, much as you would hang a picture, as that immediately gets guests’ attention. For you, they are easy to change out colors, designs and maintain.
Create a several-month basic design whose seasonal plants can be replaced, such as with hardy plants to give different texture in the winter. Select tall, vining and fluffy annuals and perennials that can be changed during the season. Include Iva Lace, sweet potato vine or creeping thyme to hide the container. It will give the impression of a larger container than it really is.
Plants should be of the same environmental requirements. For sun plant verbena, moss rose, geranium, marigold, bacopa (and shade) for its delicate blooms. For shade plant tuberous begonia and impatiens.
Next week: Planting, care and maintenance.
THINGS TO DO
• 15 Minute (Cat) Gardening (plus 10-14 days) — Cats are known to nibble on house plants that may not be safe for them. While barley, oat, rye and wheat aide their digestion it may contain ingredients that are not necessarily safe for cats. Pet store kits are much more reliable and contain seeds, soil and potting container.
• Garden — Those pesky weeds still are out there and multiplying overnight. Leave some iris stalks for fall designs.
Sharing flowers with friends is a thoughtful gesture but to avoid allergies or COVID, call first. As an alternate, send pictures of individual flowers and bouquets.
• Trees and shrubs — A warm and wet spring have produced fast-growing branches. Privet is a fast-growing, dramatic shrub when in bloom, which is now. When blooms start to fade, cut back to shape and prevent setting seed. Each flower produces a seed that will readily germinate. If you like to prune, this is the hedge for you. If you cut too much, it will regrow readily.
Bush honeysuckle and spirea bloomed-out branches to keep their shape and produce buds for next year. Dig or pull up tree saplings. Dig buckeyes straight down to get the entire tap root. Any remaining will regenerate before you can blink your eyes.
• Vegetables — Keep a record of plants that attract insects, those that don’t and little tricks to improve their growth and harvest. Companion plant radishes, and spread wood ash around onions to deter onion maggots. Check for slugs. Place strips of copper around the plants or builders sand. Replace plants with those they don’t like with basil, parsley, sage, and beans, corn, chard, pumpkin and sunflower.
An old gardeners’ adage is that perimeter plant the garden with marigolds to deter insects. It is lovely, but it is not an effective insect repellant.
Daffodils will deter ground burrowing animals, as it contains toxins. The first year the burrowers will discover it, and thereafter they will avoid.
• Etc. — “Creatures and Critters, Who’s in the Garden” by Carol J. Michel. It is a delightful gardening book for you or a confined garden friend. A charming book from the first chapter on garden fairies to dinosaurs and a miriad of creatures in between. Hardback $24.99, e-book $2.99.
UK Extension Service horticulture webinar, 1 p.m. each Wednesday. A new subject each week. Register at https:uky.zoom.us/j/566301042. The free webinar is limited to 300. You may leave before the session is completed.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
