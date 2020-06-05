Last week we talked about Mother Nell (Mrs. James Smith) having the first hanging baskets on her front porch in Paducah. That tradition continued when her home became the Whitehaven Welcome Center (I-24, Exit 7).
Then as today, nothing adds more welcome to a home quite the same as hanging baskets. They are easy to make, maintain, and change with the seasons
Make: Containers include wire frames that are lined with cocoa matting that holds the soil and moisture, and can be slit for additional plants to be inserted in the sides and bottom. Solid planters (white, green or other colors available) with a water saucer attached at the bottom are for heavier plants and those that dry out quickly. Clay containers can be hung on fences or railings. Their disadvantage is that they readily dry and are heavy. Soak sterile potting soil and plant roots before planting. Arrange and hang.
Maintenance: Select plants that have the same sun, temperature and moisture requirements. Many plants have the same look but dissimilar environmental requirements. A water-loving flower planted in a hot and sunny location will find you constantly watering, especially in August. Save time, energy and money by having similar plant requirements. Water plants with one-fourth strength fertilizer; it is easier to remember what was fed what, and when.
Poles are available for lifting the basket off of the hook which is much easier that climbing a ladder. And it’s dryer for you to equally water the plants.
To Change or Not To Change the plants with the season: Baskets reflect the home style and owners. Formal home baskets tend to be one plant or color that reflect the trim colors. Less formal homes and baskets allow for change with the season with a bit of extra work and different plants. Plan a basic design and fill in with changing colors as the season changes. It is a bit more work, but it is worth changing from vivid summer colors to warm autumn muted tones.
Colors and plants reflect the home and owner. Have fun with your baskets.
THINGS TO DO
• 15 Minute Gardening — Save broken clay containers. Knock out a piece along the rim for a toad house. Toads eat slugs, bugs, anything that eats your plants.
• Garden — Pinch annuals to force more bloom. Check the soil pH around peonies (6.5-7) before fertilizing, as they are nitrogen sensitive. Fertilize with 5-10-5 around the perimeter of the plant. If you use soft water, periodically check the soil pH. Softened water eliminates some essential minerals from the water. Replenish them by working Epsom salts in the soil.
Feed container plants with one-fourth strength fertilizer when watering.
Spray or dust roses for powdery mildew and black spot. Spray a mix of one tablespoon each baking soda and horticulture oil to a gallon to control mildew. A few drops of Dawn dish detergent may be substituted for the oil. Deadhead roses except those that are self-cleaning such as Fairy and Knockout.
Divide iris between two and four weeks after blooming. For larger dianthus flowers, disbud side flowers. Prevent rotting by planting shallow in poor limy soil in full sun, do not mulch and avoid over watering.
• Vegetables — Cucumbers need consistent water. Poke holes in 64-ounce fruit juice cans, bury next to the plants and fill the cans as needed. Protect the base of the squash and pumpkin family vines from the striped cucumber vine beetles by wrapping strips of foil at the base or plant radish with the squash.
For the most intense flavor in herbs, harvest on a cool sunny morning before 10 a.m. Strip the leaves, put on four layers of paper towel, microwave for 2 minutes, turn and continue until dry enough to crumble but not so dry it is powder.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.