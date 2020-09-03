Muhlenberg County authorities on Wednesday arrested a man charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hammer Monday night in Paducah.
Henry Lee Dixon, 24, who lists addresses in Henderson and Owensboro, fled after he allegedly attacked the woman at a home on Rock Creek Circle just before 10 p.m. Monday. Paducah police detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and it was entered into the National Crime Information Computer. Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s deputies found him Wednesday afternoon and arrested him.
The victim, a 21-year-old Mayfield resident, told police she was at a friend’s home when Dixon, her ex-boyfriend, showed up to discuss their recent break-up. She said he pulled a hammer from a backpack and began hitting her in the head with it. She said she fell down a flight of stairs during the assault.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
Dixon was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail. He was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and third-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.