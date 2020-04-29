BENTON — After more than two years in the court system, the case against Marshall County High School shooter Gabe Parker reached its penultimate stage Tuesday, thanks in part to a global pandemic.
Parker pleaded guilty in Marshall County Circuit Court to two counts of murder, eight counts of first-degree assault and six counts of second-degree assault, admitting to the Jan. 23, 2018, shooting that killed classmates Bailey Holt and Preston Cope and injured more than a dozen others.
Only a few victims’ families, law enforcement and attorneys were allowed inside the courtroom due to statewide restrictions on the court system imposed since the outbreak of COVID-19. The hearing was streamed live over Skype.
“There aren’t any winners on a day like this,” Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said after the hearing.
“We need to start healing. We need to get closure. This made sense both from a legal perspective and a practical perspective.”
Parker’s plea agreement carries a recommendation of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 20 years. As a juvenile, the maximum punishment Parker could have received would have been life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
But those five years proved a sticking point in negotiations, Foust said.
“The bottom line is we (secured) a life sentence” Foust said, noting Cope and Holt’s families approved of the plea agreement.
“It’s still going to be up to the parole board regardless, and hopefully they’ll do the right thing.”
In the end, concerns about the coronavirus figured significantly into the decision, Foust said.
The long-awaited trial expected to last at least all of June was canceled earlier this month when it became clear that statewide court restrictions would not permit the trial to go forward. Socially distancing a jury pool that could have numbered near 1,000 people proved an insurmountable obstacle.
Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said the defense team had been willing to accept a plea agreement since last fall when all of the discovery in the case had been compiled.
Griffiths said the prosecution had initially declined the agreement last year and seemed intent on taking the case to trial until the pandemic-related restrictions upended the state’s justice system and threatened to push the trial possibly into next year.
He called the plea “exactly what (Parker) wanted to do.”
Marshall County Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson set a sentencing hearing for June 12.
If Jameson accepts the plea agreement, Parker will be sentenced to life on each of the murder counts, 20 years on each count of first-degree assault and 10 years on each count of second-degree assault, with that time running concurrently.
Griffiths admitted that it’s possible the parole board never lets Parker out of prison, but he said he hopes that, if Parker shows himself worthy of a second chance, he’ll get one.
“It’s gonna be up to Gabe to earn that chance at getting out,” he said.
Parker’s mother, Mary Garrison Minyard, released a brief statement mourning the “two devastatingly long, cruel years” since the shooting.
“Words are inadequate to express how deeply sorry I am for everything that has happened,” Minyard wrote.
“To every child in the school that day, to every parent and loved one of those children; to the school system and entire community, I’m so sorry. Most especially, my most heartfelt apologies go to those children hurt that day and their families.”
Minyard specifically addressed Cope and Holt’s families, writing “there will never be words that I can say to make up for the precious lives you’ve lost,” and expressing hope that everyone affected can “find some comfort and light in the days and years ahead.”
Foust said he hopes the plea will allow a community still mourning to move closer to healing and putting anxiety about the case behind them.
“We’re Marshall County. We’re Marshall strong. Let’s give those words a true meaning, and let’s not let Gabe Parker win.”
