The fight against COVID-19 requires help from all sides, including the military.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently deployed 50 National Guard members to nursing homes in 10 teams of five soldiers. Their job is to help wherever they are needed.
Stonecreek Health & Rehabilitation in Paducah received a team last week. Administrator Andrew Long said Wednesday that they’re making a positive impact on residents at the facility.
“I don’t think there’s any act of kindness that’s better than serving those that cannot take care of themselves,” Long said. “So having them come in to help serve the community and serve their country by giving back to the community, it’s amazing.”
Clearview Regional Director of Operations Sarah Stewart said they have teams at three of their facilities: Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation, Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Mayfield Health and Nursing.
Stewart said they were either Army or Air Force teams with the National Guard. They provide each facility with non-clinical support to alleviate the workload for staff.
Soldiers moved boxes, set up FaceTime calls between residents and their families, and organized personal protective equipment, helping wherever they were needed.
Staff Sgt. Catherine Strobel said they have been at Stonecreek for over a week. She said connecting residents with their families is crucial.
“Just how difficult it is for them at a time like this, when they don’t get the personal interaction with their loved ones,” Strobel said. “To be able to help them do that, especially during the holidays when that’s when we want to be around our families the most, to be able to help them see them a little bit, it’s neat.”
Strobel said she is enjoying her time at Stonecreek, but it has given her a better perspective on the pandemic.
“The people in these facilities are working really hard, and to see it first-hand what’s going on in these facilities with COVID-19 and how hard it hits these people,” Strobel said. “Then how hard they have to work to just keep things going and keep the residents safe and healthy.”
Each team stays at a facility for two weeks.
The soldiers at Stonecreek and Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will wrap up this week. The Mayfield Nursing and Rehab team started their two-week session this week.
“It’s been a learning experience, and it’s been great to work with these people and kind of understand a little bit more of what they do,” Strobel said.
Teams will likely continue to circulate to other facilities across Kentucky.
A Centers for Disease Control panel announced Tuesday that health care workers and those in assisted living facilities will receive the COVID-19 vaccines first. Long said their facility wants to protect everyone.
“We will be encouraging our staff to take those vaccines, but what you read online, a lot of that is the same stuff that we’re reading. ... It’s a very fluid process, and we get new guidance almost daily,” Long said.
The administrator said that he would take the vaccine as soon as it is available.
“I think it’s necessary for all of us to get through this pandemic together and to try to put a stop to the spreading of COVID,” he said.
Stonecreek would need about 170 vaccines for its staff and residents.
